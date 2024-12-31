Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ Xavier Musketeers

Current Records: Seton Hall 5-8, Xavier 8-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Xavier and Seton Hall are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Musketeers and four for the Pirates.

Seton Hall is facing Xavier at the wrong time: Xavier suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Golden Eagles by a score of 72-70. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Musketeers have suffered against the Golden Eagles since January 29, 2020.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Dayvion McKnight, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six assists and two steals. Dailyn Swain was another key player, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall was just a bucket shy of victory on Sunday and fell 61-60 to Georgetown.

The losing side was boosted by Isaiah Coleman, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Dylan Addae-Wusu, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Even though they lost, Seton Hall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Xavier's loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-5. As for Seton Hall, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Xavier hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 60.8. The only thing between Xavier and another offensive beatdown is Seton Hall. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Xavier ended up a good deal behind Seton Hall in their previous matchup back in February, losing 88-70. Will Xavier have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Xavier and Seton Hall both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.