Creighton @ Xavier

Current Records: Creighton 9-7; Xavier 13-3

The #12 Xavier Musketeers won both of their matches against the Creighton Bluejays last season (80-73 and 74-64) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. The Musketeers and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cintas Center. Xavier is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Xavier beat the Villanova Wildcats 88-80 this past Saturday. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Zach Freemantle (29), guard Souley Boum (22), guard Adam Kunkel (15), and guard Colby Jones (11).

Meanwhile, Creighton came up short against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday, falling 69-60. Guard Ryan Nembhard had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Musketeers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Xavier's win lifted them to 13-3 while Creighton's defeat dropped them down to 9-7. In their victory, Xavier relied heavily on Zach Freemantle, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 11 boards. the Bluejays will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

The Musketeers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Xavier have won nine out of their last 16 games against Creighton.