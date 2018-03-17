Watch Xavier vs. Florida State online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 1 seed Xavier outlasted a good run from No. 16 seed Texas Southern on Friday and will meet No. 9 seed Florida State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket



About No. 1 seed Xavier



The Xavier Musketeers got a balanced effort from their stars -- JP Macura, Trevon Bluiett and Kerem Kanter, all of which combined to score 79 total points against the Tigers -- en route to a 102-83 win in the first round. If Xavier can continue to milk its stars for their full value, the Musketeers will be one of the toughest outs in the tourney.

About No. 9 seed Florida State



Florida State swallowed up a talented Missouri team en route to a 67-54 win in the first round Friday. The Seminoles played stifling defense and let their athletes go to work. That formula could stack up favorably against Xavier, but FSU will need to engineer a complete game on both ends of the floor. Look for Mfiondu Kabengele, just a freshman, to pick up where he left off against Mizzou. He had 14 points and has earned a major role in this talented rotation.

So what side do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model that entered the tournament on a red-hot 11-1 run.

Viewing Information

Location : Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Dates : Sunday, March 18 at approx. 8:40 p.m. ET



: Sunday, March 18 at approx. 8:40 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.