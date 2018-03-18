Watch Xavier vs. Florida State online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, updates, date, time
The No. 1 seed Musketeers face Florida State in the second round of the Big Dance on Sunday
No. 1 seed Xavier avoided the same fate No. 1 seed Virginia did in its first round game by handling Texas Southern en route to an easy NCAA Tournament opening win. The Musketeers will meet a tougher challenge on Sunday, though, in No. 9 seed Florida State with a Sweet 16 appearance on the line.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
About No. 1 seed Xavier
The Xavier Musketeers got a balanced effort from their stars -- JP Macura, Trevon Bluiett and Kerem Kanter, all of which combined to score 79 total points against the Tigers -- en route to a 102-83 win in the first round. If Xavier can continue to milk its stars for their full value, the Musketeers will be one of the toughest outs in the tourney.
About No. 9 seed Florida State
Florida State swallowed up a talented Missouri team en route to a 67-54 win in the first round Friday. The Seminoles played stifling defense and let their athletes go to work. That formula could stack up favorably against Xavier, but FSU will need to engineer a complete game on both ends of the floor. Look for Mfiondu Kabengele, just a freshman, to pick up where he left off against Mizzou. He had 14 points and has earned a major role in this talented rotation.
Viewing Information
- Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Dates: Sunday, March 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: March Madness Live
