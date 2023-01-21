Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Xavier

Current Records: Georgetown 5-14; Xavier 15-4

What to Know

The #8 Xavier Musketeers are 10-3 against the Georgetown Hoyas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Xavier and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Cintas Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The point spread favored the Musketeers on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were just a bucket shy of a win and fell 73-72 to the DePaul Blue Demons. The loss was just more heartbreak for Xavier, who fell 69-65 when the teams previously met last February. Guard Colby Jones just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Georgetown as they fell 77-73 to the Villanova Wildcats on Monday. The top scorers for Georgetown were guard Primo Spears (19 points) and guard Jordan Riley (18 points).

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. If the Hoyas want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Musketeers' forward Jack Nunge, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 boards, and forward Zach Freemantle, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier have won ten out of their last 13 games against Georgetown.