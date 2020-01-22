Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Xavier vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Xavier
Current Records: Georgetown 12-7; Xavier 12-6
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Xavier Musketeers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Hoyas were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Georgetown's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of C Omer Yurtseven, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, and G Mac McClung, who had 24 points in addition to six boards.
Xavier's defeat came about despite a quality game from F Tyrique Jones, who had 16 points along with six boards.
Georgetown isn't expected to pull this one out (Xavier is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Hoyas are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put the Hoyas at 12-7 and the Musketeers at 12-6. The Hoyas are 4-2 after losses this year, the Musketeers 3-2.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a 5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Musketeers, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Xavier have won six out of their last eight games against Georgetown.
- Jan 31, 2019 - Georgetown 80 vs. Xavier 73
- Jan 09, 2019 - Xavier 81 vs. Georgetown 75
- Feb 21, 2018 - Xavier 89 vs. Georgetown 77
- Feb 03, 2018 - Xavier 96 vs. Georgetown 91
- Jan 22, 2017 - Xavier 86 vs. Georgetown 75
- Dec 31, 2016 - Xavier 81 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 20, 2016 - Xavier 88 vs. Georgetown 70
- Jan 19, 2016 - Georgetown 81 vs. Xavier 72
