Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Xavier

Current Records: Georgetown 12-7; Xavier 12-6

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Xavier Musketeers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Hoyas were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Georgetown's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of C Omer Yurtseven, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, and G Mac McClung, who had 24 points in addition to six boards.

Xavier's defeat came about despite a quality game from F Tyrique Jones, who had 16 points along with six boards.

Georgetown isn't expected to pull this one out (Xavier is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Hoyas are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put the Hoyas at 12-7 and the Musketeers at 12-6. The Hoyas are 4-2 after losses this year, the Musketeers 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a 5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Musketeers, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Xavier have won six out of their last eight games against Georgetown.