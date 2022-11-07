Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Xavier

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears and the Xavier Musketeers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Cintas Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Bears (13-15), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Xavier may not have made it to the NCAA tournament last year (they were 23-13), but they did the next best thing by winning the NIT with a 73-72 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies in the finals.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.