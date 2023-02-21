Who's Playing

Villanova @ Xavier

Current Records: Villanova 13-14; Xavier 20-7

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats' road trip will continue as they head to Cintas Center at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the #16 Xavier Musketeers. The Wildcats will be seeking to avenge the 88-80 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 7th.

Villanova received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 85-72 to the Providence Friars. Guard Caleb Daniels wasn't much of a difference maker for Villanova; Daniels finished with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Musketeers and the DePaul Blue Demons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Xavier wrapped it up with an 82-68 victory at home. Xavier got double-digit scores from five players: forward Jack Nunge (18), guard Adam Kunkel (16), forward Jerome Hunter (15), guard Colby Jones (14), and guard Souley Boum (11).

Villanova is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Xavier's win lifted them to 20-7 while Villanova's defeat dropped them down to 13-14. This past Saturday the Musketeers relied heavily on Jack Nunge, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards. It will be up to Villanova's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Villanova have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Xavier.