Watch Xavier vs. Western Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Xavier vs. Western Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Xavier
Current Records: Western Carolina 7-2; Xavier 9-2
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Xavier Musketeers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Western Carolina is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
The Catamounts escaped with a win against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77.
Meanwhile, Xavier needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 80-78. The losing side was boosted by G Paul Scruggs, who had 30 points along with five boards.
Western Carolina is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Western Carolina's win lifted them to 7-2 while Xavier's defeat dropped them down to 9-2. We'll see if Western Carolina can repeat their recent success or if Xavier bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a big 15-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
