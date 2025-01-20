Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Dartmouth 7-8, Yale 9-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Dartmouth has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.3 points per game this season.

Dartmouth is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Princeton just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Tigers. The Big Green haven't had much luck with the Tigers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Yale had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 24.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They snuck past the Lions with a 92-88 victory. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Yale smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matchups.

Dartmouth now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Yale, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Dartmouth has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Dartmouth is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Yale is a big 16-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.