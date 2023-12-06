Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Fairfield 2-6, Yale 5-4

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Fairfield Stags at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Yale might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up five turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Catamounts.

Fairfield can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They walked away with a 88-81 victory over the Broncs. Winning is a bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, as Fairfield did.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for the Stags, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 2-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fairfield struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Yale was able to grind out a solid victory over Fairfield in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 77-64. Will Yale repeat their success, or does Fairfield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won both of the games they've played against Fairfield in the last 8 years.