Halftime Report

A win for Yale would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Quinnipiac 41-29.

If Yale keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Quinnipiac will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Quinnipiac 0-0, Yale 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Yale Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Quinnipiac smashed the glass last season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they averaged 36.7.

Looking back to last season, Quinnipiac had a stellar season and finished 23-8. Similarly, Yale also had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 20-9 record.

Quinnipiac is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 17-11-2 record against the spread.

Quinnipiac came up short against Yale when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 73-66. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Yale is a big 8-point favorite against Quinnipiac, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Yale won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.