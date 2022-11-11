Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Yale

Current Records: Eastern Washington 0-1; Yale 1-0

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Yale is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Bulldogs took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 96-41 victory over the Sarah Lawrence Gryphons.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Eastern Washington and the Santa Clara Broncos on Monday was not particularly close, with Eastern Washington falling 84-72.

Yale's win brought them up to 1-0 while Eastern Washington's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Yale ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 69.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 28th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.