Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Yale

Current Records: Pennsylvania 9-10; Yale 12-6

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Pennsylvania Quakers last season (81-72 and 67-61) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Yale and UPenn will face off in an Ivy battle at 6 p.m. ET at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while UPenn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Yale sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 81-78 victory over the Brown Bears on Monday.

Meanwhile, the game between UPenn and the Princeton Tigers on Monday was not particularly close, with the Quakers falling 72-60.

Yale is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The Bulldogs are now 12-6 while UPenn sits at 9-10. Yale is 6-4 after wins this year, and UPenn is 4-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.80

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Quakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Yale have won two out of their last three games against Pennsylvania.