Who's Playing

Princeton @ Yale

Current Records: Princeton 14-5; Yale 13-6

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The teams split their matchups last year, with Princeton winning the first 81-75 and the Bulldogs taking the second 66-64.

Yale was able to grind out a solid win over the Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday, winning 70-63.

Meanwhile, the Tigers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 93-90 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Dartmouth made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Yale came out on top in a nail-biter against Princeton when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 66-64. The Bulldogs' win shoved Princeton out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Yale have won two out of their last three games against Princeton.