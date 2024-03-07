Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Clev. State 18-13, Youngstown State 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins and the Clev. State Vikings are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Center in a Horizon League postseason contest. Youngstown State will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Youngstown State proved last Wednesday. They came out on top against the Titans by a score of 69-55.

Meanwhile, Clev. State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 85-66 margin over the Jaguars.

Clev. State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tristan Enaruna out in front who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals. Jayson Woodrich was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Penguins are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-9 record this season. As for the Vikings, their victory bumped their record up to 19-13.

Looking forward, Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4-1 against the spread).

Youngstown State came up short against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 81-73. Will Youngstown State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 9-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.