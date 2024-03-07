Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Clev. State 18-13, Youngstown State 22-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clev. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Center in a Horizon League postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Clev. State entered their match on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the Jaguars 85-66. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.8% better than the opposition, as Clev. State's was.

Clev. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tristan Enaruna, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayson Woodrich, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 8 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Titans by a score of 69-55.

The Vikings have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-13 record this season. As for the Penguins, their victory bumped their record up to 22-9.

Clev. State was able to grind out a solid win over Youngstown State in their previous meeting back in February, winning 81-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clev. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Clev. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.