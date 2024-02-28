Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Detroit 1-28, Youngstown State 21-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Youngstown State is heading back home. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. Detroit took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Youngstown State, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Penguins beat the Phoenix 71-59.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Detroit and the Raiders didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Titans received a tough blow as they fell 93-78 to the Raiders. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Detroit in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost four in a row.

The Penguins are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 1-28.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 29.4 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Youngstown State against the Titans in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 105-64 victory. Does Youngstown State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - Youngstown State 105 vs. Detroit 64
  • Mar 02, 2023 - Youngstown State 71 vs. Detroit 66
  • Jan 29, 2023 - Youngstown State 73 vs. Detroit 63
  • Jan 12, 2023 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Detroit 79
  • Feb 11, 2022 - Youngstown State 82 vs. Detroit 69
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Detroit 77 vs. Youngstown State 72
  • Jan 29, 2021 - Detroit 78 vs. Youngstown State 75
  • Feb 13, 2020 - Youngstown State 76 vs. Detroit 72
  • Jan 11, 2020 - Youngstown State 69 vs. Detroit 67
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Detroit 70