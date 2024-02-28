Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Detroit 1-28, Youngstown State 21-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Youngstown State is heading back home. They and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. Detroit took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Youngstown State, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Penguins beat the Phoenix 71-59.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Detroit and the Raiders didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Titans received a tough blow as they fell 93-78 to the Raiders. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Detroit in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost four in a row.

The Penguins are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 1-28.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 29.4 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizable advantage in that area, the Titans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Youngstown State against the Titans in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 105-64 victory. Does Youngstown State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.