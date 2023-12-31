Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Oakland 6-8, Youngstown State 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will stay at home for another game and welcome the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 2:30 p.m. ET on December 31st at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State will be strutting in after a victory while Oakland will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Thursday, the Penguins earned a 75-65 win over the Midshipmen. The over/under was set at 139.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Oakland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings. Oakland found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though they lost, Oakland were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Penguins' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.3 points per game. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Looking forward to Sunday, Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Youngstown State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Oakland over their last eight matchups.

Youngstown State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Oakland in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 77-73 win. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a 3.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oakland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.