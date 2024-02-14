Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Robert Morris 10-15, Youngstown State 18-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Robert Morris has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Beeghly Center. Youngstown State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Robert Morris, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Colonials beat the Panthers 71-60.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Youngstown State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 84-83 to the Phoenix. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Colonials' win bumped their record up to 10-15. As for the Penguins, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Robert Morris hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Robert Morris came up short against the Penguins when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 71-57. Can Robert Morris avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Robert Morris.