Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Toledo 6-3, Youngstown State 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are taking a road trip to face off against the Youngstown State Penguins at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beeghly Center. The Rockets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.6 points per game this season.

Toledo will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 52 points last Saturday, then bounced right back against Defiance on Saturday. Toledo took their game with ease, bagging a 111-49 win over Defiance. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-23.

Toledo smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 41 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They strolled past the Golden Grizzlies with points to spare, taking the game 66-50.

Toledo's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Youngstown State, the win got them back to even at 5-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Toledo just can't miss this season, having nailed 48.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Youngstown State, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their field goals this season. Given Toledo's sizable advantage in that area, Youngstown State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Toledo beat Youngstown State 103-98 in their previous matchup back in November of 2016. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won both of the games they've played against Youngstown State in the last 9 years.