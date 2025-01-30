Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Wright State 11-11, Youngstown State 13-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wright State is 2-8 against Youngstown State since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Beeghly Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

Wright State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 147, but even that wound up being too high. They strolled past Detroit with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 67-50.

Wright State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 7.9 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 13.8.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State posted their biggest win since November 30, 2024 on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat PSU Shenango 112-63. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-25.

The victory got Wright State back to even at 11-11. As for Youngstown State, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Wright State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Youngstown State, though, as they've only made 30.9% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Youngstown State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State came up short against Youngstown State when the teams last played back in December of 2024, falling 80-70. Can Wright State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wright State.