Who's Playing
Green Bay @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Green Bay 3-25; Youngstown State 21-7
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Youngstown State Penguins and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2021. The Phoenix and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State should still be riding high after a big victory, while Green Bay will be looking to right the ship.
The game between Green Bay and the Robert Morris Colonials on Thursday was not particularly close, with Green Bay falling 71-56.
Meanwhile, the Penguins took their matchup against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers on Thursday by a conclusive 87-58 score.
Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 7-20 ATS when expected to lose.
The Phoenix are now 3-25 while Youngstown State sits at 21-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay is stumbling into the contest with the 362nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.9 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 83.4 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
Odds
The Penguins are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Youngstown State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Green Bay.
