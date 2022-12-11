Who's Playing

Ohio @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Ohio 4-4; Youngstown State 7-3

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will play host again and welcome the Ohio Bobcats to Beeghly Physical Education Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday. Youngstown State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Penguins were completely in charge this past Thursday, breezing past the Westminster (PA) Titans 117-65 at home.

Meanwhile, the contest between Ohio and the Marshall Thundering Herd two weeks ago was not particularly close, with Ohio falling 83-69.

Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Youngstown State's victory lifted them to 7-3 while Ohio's defeat dropped them down to 4-4. We'll see if Youngstown State can repeat their recent success or if the Bobcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.