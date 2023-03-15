Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Youngstown State

Regular Season Records: Oklahoma State 18-15; Youngstown State 24-9

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 15 at Beeghly Physical Education Center in the first round of the NIT. Youngstown State is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The Penguins received a tough blow last week as they fell 75-63 to the Northern Kentucky Norse. Guard Brandon Rush had a rough night: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 8-point finish.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys ended up a good deal behind the Texas Longhorns when they played this past Thursday, losing 60-47. Oklahoma State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Kalib Boone, who posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 boards. Boone's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners last Wednesday.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Penguins enter the game with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball. But the Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 14th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.