Who's Playing
Robert Morris @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Robert Morris 7-8; Youngstown State 10-5
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Robert Morris Colonials will be on the road. Robert Morris and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Colonials came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday, falling 63-54.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-71 to the PFW Mastodons.
Robert Morris came out on top in a nail-biter against Youngstown State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 77-73. Robert Morris' win shoved the Penguins out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Youngstown State have won six out of their last ten games against Robert Morris.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Robert Morris 77 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 13, 2022 - Robert Morris 73 vs. Youngstown State 68
- Jan 05, 2022 - Youngstown State 64 vs. Robert Morris 60
- Feb 06, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Robert Morris 66
- Feb 05, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Robert Morris 78
- Dec 04, 2019 - Youngstown State 81 vs. Robert Morris 70
- Nov 28, 2018 - Robert Morris 76 vs. Youngstown State 56
- Nov 29, 2017 - Robert Morris 81 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Nov 30, 2016 - Youngstown State 75 vs. Robert Morris 74
- Dec 02, 2015 - Youngstown State 65 vs. Robert Morris 58