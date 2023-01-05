Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Robert Morris 7-8; Youngstown State 10-5

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Robert Morris Colonials will be on the road. Robert Morris and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Colonials came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday, falling 63-54.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-71 to the PFW Mastodons.

Robert Morris came out on top in a nail-biter against Youngstown State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 77-73. Robert Morris' win shoved the Penguins out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Youngstown State have won six out of their last ten games against Robert Morris.