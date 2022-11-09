Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Youngstown State

Current Records: UT Martin 0-1; Youngstown State 1-0

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks' road trip will continue as they head to Beeghly Physical Education Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Skyhawks might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

UT Martin has to be aching after a bruising 80-58 defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Monday. One thing holding UT Martin back was the mediocre play of Koby Jeffries, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State strolled past the Canisius Golden Griffins with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 92-81.

UT Martin is now 0-1 while Youngstown State sits at a mirror-image 1-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Skyhawks have only been able to knock down 32.30% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. On the other hand, the Penguins enter the matchup with a 44.80% field goal percentage, good for 27th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 3.30% advantage translates to the new season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.