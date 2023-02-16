Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-8; Youngstown State 20-7

What to Know

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The Panthers should still be riding high after a win, while Youngstown State will be looking to right the ship.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 80-77 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Youngstown State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 81-78 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Panthers are now 18-8 while the Penguins sit at 20-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin-Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But Youngstown State comes into the contest boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.