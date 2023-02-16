Who's Playing
Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 18-8; Youngstown State 20-7
What to Know
The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. The Panthers should still be riding high after a win, while Youngstown State will be looking to right the ship.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 80-77 victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday.
Speaking of close games: Youngstown State was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 81-78 to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Wisconsin-Milwaukee is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Panthers are now 18-8 while the Penguins sit at 20-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wisconsin-Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But Youngstown State comes into the contest boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Penguins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 88 vs. Youngstown State 75
- Jan 29, 2022 - Youngstown State 86 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Youngstown State 70 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68
- Mar 03, 2020 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Youngstown State 73 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 69
- Jan 23, 2020 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 75 vs. Youngstown State 73
- Feb 07, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71
- Jan 05, 2019 - Youngstown State 76 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 51
- Jan 25, 2018 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 66 vs. Youngstown State 55
- Jan 04, 2018 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 63
- Jan 22, 2017 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 94 vs. Youngstown State 85
- Dec 29, 2016 - Youngstown State 88 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87
- Feb 22, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 87 vs. Youngstown State 51
- Jan 07, 2016 - Wisconsin-Milwaukee 81 vs. Youngstown State 65