Who's Playing
Wright State @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Wright State 13-10; Youngstown State 17-6
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Wright State Raiders will be on the road. Wright State and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
If there were any doubts why the Raiders were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 77-46 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Titans on Sunday, winning 73-63.
The wins brought Wright State up to 13-10 and Youngstown State to 17-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wright State comes into the game boasting the sixth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%. The Penguins have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 83.7 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
Series History
Wright State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Youngstown State 88 vs. Wright State 77
- Feb 24, 2022 - Wright State 84 vs. Youngstown State 71
- Jan 15, 2022 - Youngstown State 90 vs. Wright State 87
- Jan 09, 2021 - Wright State 93 vs. Youngstown State 55
- Jan 08, 2021 - Youngstown State 74 vs. Wright State 72
- Feb 20, 2020 - Youngstown State 88 vs. Wright State 70
- Jan 18, 2020 - Wright State 79 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Wright State 82 vs. Youngstown State 54
- Jan 17, 2019 - Wright State 80 vs. Youngstown State 74
- Feb 03, 2018 - Wright State 83 vs. Youngstown State 57
- Jan 15, 2018 - Wright State 77 vs. Youngstown State 67
- Feb 16, 2017 - Wright State 84 vs. Youngstown State 81
- Jan 07, 2017 - Youngstown State 80 vs. Wright State 75
- Feb 25, 2016 - Wright State 87 vs. Youngstown State 81
- Jan 16, 2016 - Wright State 81 vs. Youngstown State 45