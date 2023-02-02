Who's Playing

Wright State @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Wright State 13-10; Youngstown State 17-6

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Wright State Raiders will be on the road. Wright State and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

If there were any doubts why the Raiders were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 77-46 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Titans on Sunday, winning 73-63.

The wins brought Wright State up to 13-10 and Youngstown State to 17-6. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wright State comes into the game boasting the sixth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%. The Penguins have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 83.7 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wright State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.