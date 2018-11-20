WATCH: Zion Williamson throws down windmill dunk as Duke cruises past San Diego State at Maui Invitational

Duke super freshman Zion Williamson was a well-known viral sensation before he got to Duke for his highlight reel dunks and freakish feats of athleticism, and those traits haven't eluded him as a college freshman. Williamson is dunking early and often in his Blue Devils career, and has shown he's not afraid to spice it up.

Spice it up he did on Monday, as he threw down a casual windmill as Duke pulled away from San Diego State in the Maui Invitational for the 90-64 victory.

On Today's Episode of "Zion vs. The Rim" ... pic.twitter.com/SH33AmiEeK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 19, 2018

Williamson is averaging 25.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game for Duke this season. He's also shooting a ridiculous 82.1 percent coming into Monday, thanks in large part to 32 of his 39 shots coming on either layups or dunks -- which, turns out, have proven to be an efficient means of scoring for the young Duke star.

Williamson didn't have an explosive night in the box score, finishing with just 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting, but he did grab five steals and 1 block as the Blue Devils moved past the Aztecs in the Maui quarterfinals.