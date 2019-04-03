WATCH: Zion Williamson throws himself alley-oop, shakes backboard at rec gym
Williamson is wasting no time away from the court in the wake of Duke's season-ending Elite Eight loss
Duke freshman Zion Williamson is wasting no time away from the court -- or the spotlight -- in the wake of the Blue Devils' season-ending Elite Eight loss to Michigan State on Sunday. Williamson was caught on tape hooping Wednesday, in fact, and breaking news: he's still quite athletic.
Really, really athletic.
See for yourself as video shows him throwing an alley-oop to himself -- off the glass -- from the free throw line, flushing it down with two hands, and rocking the backboard so hard it recoiled. The video cuts off after five seconds, but only adds to the legend that is Zion.
This monster slam took place at Duke's rec center, which only adds to the ever-growing Zion myth in Durham. Imagine showing up at your school's gym to try and get a quick hoops session in, only to be interrupted by college basketball's most athletically gifted superstar deciding he wants to put on a show.
Williamson has said ever since his Feb. 20 injury against North Carolina that he had no plans to shut it down and prepare for the draft, and apparently that same attitude is being taken into the offseason. That's good for him, but bad for rec center backboards in the Durham area.
