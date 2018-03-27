WATCH: Zion Williamson wins McDonald's All-American dunk contest

It shouldn't come as much surprise, but Zion Williamson was crowned the best high school dunker in North America on Monday night.

The high school star won the 2018 McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest, the annual competition that features some of the top high school basketball prospects from the United States and Canada, and he did so with relative ease.

The 17-year-old Carolina native threw down some impressive jams during the contest. You can check them out below.

Zion Williamson DESTROYED the dunk contest 💪 pic.twitter.com/6a5inAdXXS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2018

This attempt in the final round would have been his best of the night, but he just missed it. We're all worse off because of it.

I wanted him to land this pic.twitter.com/yFHtGqFtRh — BarstoolReags (@BarstoolReags) March 27, 2018

However, he did still have some absolutely beautiful slams. One of Williamson's greatest abilities as a dunker is being able to bring a mixture of gorgeous fluidity and ferocious power.

The 6-foot-6 forward is the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2018 and he has established himself as one of the internet's favorite prospects thanks to his countless highlight-reel dunks and posterizations. He has verbally committed to Duke next year and will be joined by R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish -- the No. 1 and No. 3 recruits in the 2018 class, respectively .