Who's Playing

California Riverside @ Weber State

Current Records: California Riverside 2-2; Weber State 1-2

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders will take on the Weber State Wildcats at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Dollar Loan Center. The Highlanders should still be riding high after a win, while Weber State will be looking to right the ship.

The sound you heard this past Saturday was the absolute smackdown California Riverside laid on the Occidental Tigers.

Meanwhile, Weber State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 77-52 punch to the gut against the Colorado State Rams last Monday. A silver lining for Weber State was the play of forward Dillon Jones, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 boards.

Weber State's defeat took them down to 1-2 while California Riverside's victory pulled them up to 2-2. A win for Weber State would reverse both their bad luck and California Riverside's good luck. We'll see if the Wildcats manage to pull off that tough task or if the Highlanders keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.