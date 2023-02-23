Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Weber State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 21-7; Weber State 15-13

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Eastern Washington and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dee Events Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Eagles strolled past the Northern Colorado Bears with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 89-77.

Meanwhile, Weber State netted a 65-57 win over the Portland State Vikings on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Washington is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Eastern Washington is now 21-7 while Weber State sits at 15-13. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. Less enviably, the Wildcats are stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Weber State.