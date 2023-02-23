Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Weber State
Current Records: Eastern Washington 21-7; Weber State 15-13
What to Know
The Eastern Washington Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Eastern Washington and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Dee Events Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Eagles strolled past the Northern Colorado Bears with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 89-77.
Meanwhile, Weber State netted a 65-57 win over the Portland State Vikings on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Washington is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (12-4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Eastern Washington is now 21-7 while Weber State sits at 15-13. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles rank seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. Less enviably, the Wildcats are stumbling into the contest with the 30th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Eastern Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Weber State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Weber State 71
- Feb 10, 2022 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Weber State 67
- Jan 31, 2022 - Weber State 90 vs. Eastern Washington 84
- Mar 07, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Weber State 69
- Dec 28, 2019 - Eastern Washington 79 vs. Weber State 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Eastern Washington 80 vs. Weber State 77
- Dec 29, 2018 - Weber State 84 vs. Eastern Washington 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Weber State 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - Weber State 80 vs. Eastern Washington 72
- Feb 23, 2017 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Weber State 72
- Jan 14, 2017 - Weber State 70 vs. Eastern Washington 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Weber State 79 vs. Eastern Washington 77