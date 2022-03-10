Who's Playing

Montana @ Weber State

Regular Season Records: Montana 18-13; Weber State 20-11

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies and the Weber State Wildcats are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. The Grizzlies will be seeking to avenge the 80-75 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 3rd.

Montana was just a bucket shy of a win on Saturday and fell 72-71 to the Sacramento State Hornets.

Meanwhile, Weber State came up short against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, falling 80-70.

Montana is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Montana have won nine out of their last 15 games against Weber State.

Feb 03, 2022 - Weber State 80 vs. Montana 75

Jan 01, 2022 - Montana 74 vs. Weber State 72

Mar 11, 2021 - Montana 80 vs. Weber State 75

Feb 13, 2021 - Weber State 91 vs. Montana 82

Feb 11, 2021 - Montana 80 vs. Weber State 67

Feb 13, 2020 - Montana 72 vs. Weber State 37

Jan 25, 2020 - Weber State 87 vs. Montana 85

Mar 15, 2019 - Montana 78 vs. Weber State 49

Feb 14, 2019 - Montana 83 vs. Weber State 80

Jan 26, 2019 - Montana 75 vs. Weber State 68

Mar 01, 2018 - Montana 75 vs. Weber State 57

Mar 02, 2017 - Montana 78 vs. Weber State 74

Dec 31, 2016 - Weber State 84 vs. Montana 81

Mar 12, 2016 - Weber State 62 vs. Montana 59

Feb 27, 2016 - Weber State 60 vs. Montana 54

Injury Report for Weber State

Injury Report for Montana

Mack Anderson: Game-Time Decision (Elbow)

No Injury Information