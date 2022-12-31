Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Weber State

Current Records: Northern Arizona 4-10; Weber State 6-8

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats are 12-1 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Wildcats and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. Weber State won both of their matches against Northern Arizona last season (67-44 and 73-49) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Weber State netted an 81-72 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona suffered a grim 79-53 defeat to the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday.

Weber State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Wildcats' win brought them up to 6-8 while the Lumberjacks' loss pulled them down to 4-10. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Weber State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.