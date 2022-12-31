Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Weber State
Current Records: Northern Arizona 4-10; Weber State 6-8
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats are 12-1 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Wildcats and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. Weber State won both of their matches against Northern Arizona last season (67-44 and 73-49) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Weber State netted an 81-72 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona suffered a grim 79-53 defeat to the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday.
Weber State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Wildcats' win brought them up to 6-8 while the Lumberjacks' loss pulled them down to 4-10. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Weber State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Weber State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Weber State 73 vs. Northern Arizona 49
- Dec 02, 2021 - Weber State 67 vs. Northern Arizona 44
- Feb 20, 2021 - Weber State 74 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Feb 18, 2021 - Weber State 92 vs. Northern Arizona 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Weber State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Weber State 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Weber State 86 vs. Northern Arizona 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Weber State 77 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Weber State 87 vs. Northern Arizona 55
- Jan 04, 2018 - Weber State 95 vs. Northern Arizona 55
- Feb 04, 2017 - Weber State 86 vs. Northern Arizona 80
- Feb 20, 2016 - Weber State 77 vs. Northern Arizona 74
- Jan 28, 2016 - Weber State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 66