Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Weber State

Current Records: Northern Arizona 4-10; Weber State 6-8

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats are 12-1 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Weber State and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Northern Arizona last season (67-44 and 73-49) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Weber State was able to grind out a solid win over the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, winning 81-72.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona has to be aching after a bruising 79-53 loss to the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and the Lumberjacks were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Weber State's victory brought them up to 6-8 while Northern Arizona's defeat pulled them down to 4-10. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Weber State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Weber State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.