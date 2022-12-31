Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Weber State
Current Records: Northern Arizona 4-10; Weber State 6-8
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats are 12-1 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Weber State and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats won both of their matches against Northern Arizona last season (67-44 and 73-49) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Weber State was able to grind out a solid win over the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday, winning 81-72.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona has to be aching after a bruising 79-53 loss to the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and the Lumberjacks were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Weber State's victory brought them up to 6-8 while Northern Arizona's defeat pulled them down to 4-10. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Weber State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 23rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Weber State have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Weber State 73 vs. Northern Arizona 49
- Dec 02, 2021 - Weber State 67 vs. Northern Arizona 44
- Feb 20, 2021 - Weber State 74 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Feb 18, 2021 - Weber State 92 vs. Northern Arizona 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Weber State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Northern Arizona 72 vs. Weber State 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Weber State 86 vs. Northern Arizona 71
- Jan 03, 2019 - Weber State 77 vs. Northern Arizona 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Weber State 87 vs. Northern Arizona 55
- Jan 04, 2018 - Weber State 95 vs. Northern Arizona 55
- Feb 04, 2017 - Weber State 86 vs. Northern Arizona 80
- Feb 20, 2016 - Weber State 77 vs. Northern Arizona 74
- Jan 28, 2016 - Weber State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 66