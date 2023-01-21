Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Weber State
Current Records: Sacramento State 11-8; Weber State 9-10
What to Know
The Sacramento State Hornets haven't won a contest against the Weber State Wildcats since March 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Sacramento State and Weber State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Sacramento State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 65-61 to the Idaho State Bengals.
Meanwhile, Weber State didn't have too much trouble with the Portland State Vikings at home on Thursday as they won 84-68.
Sacramento State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Sacramento State's loss took them down to 11-8 while Weber State's victory pulled them up to 9-10. A win for the Hornets would reverse both their bad luck and Weber State's good luck. We'll see if Sacramento State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Wildcats keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Weber State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Sacramento State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Weber State 65 vs. Sacramento State 50
- Jan 29, 2022 - Weber State 79 vs. Sacramento State 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Weber State 72 vs. Sacramento State 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Sacramento State 73
- Mar 11, 2020 - Sacramento State 62 vs. Weber State 54
- Feb 06, 2020 - Weber State 70 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Jan 11, 2020 - Sacramento State 71 vs. Weber State 57
- Feb 21, 2019 - Sacramento State 78 vs. Weber State 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Weber State 75 vs. Sacramento State 65
- Feb 17, 2018 - Weber State 83 vs. Sacramento State 73
- Jan 18, 2018 - Weber State 80 vs. Sacramento State 64
- Feb 09, 2017 - Sacramento State 77 vs. Weber State 74
- Feb 11, 2016 - Weber State 63 vs. Sacramento State 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Weber State 85 vs. Sacramento State 74