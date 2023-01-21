Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Weber State

Current Records: Sacramento State 11-8; Weber State 9-10

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets haven't won a contest against the Weber State Wildcats since March 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Sacramento State and Weber State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Sacramento State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 65-61 to the Idaho State Bengals.

Meanwhile, Weber State didn't have too much trouble with the Portland State Vikings at home on Thursday as they won 84-68.

Sacramento State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Sacramento State's loss took them down to 11-8 while Weber State's victory pulled them up to 9-10. A win for the Hornets would reverse both their bad luck and Weber State's good luck. We'll see if Sacramento State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Wildcats keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Weber State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Sacramento State.