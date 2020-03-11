Weber State vs. Sacramento State odds, line: 2020 Big Sky Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

Teams that split during the regular season will break the tie as they look to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday when the Sacramento State Hornets battle the Weber State Wildcats. The Hornets (15-14), who tied with Weber State at 8-12 in the conference and are the ninth seed, have lost two in a row, while the Wildcats (12-19), who are the eighth seed, have lost five of seven.

Tip-off from CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Weber State has dominated the all-time series, going 42-9 against Sacramento State. The Hornets are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Sacramento State vs. Weber State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 129. Before making any Weber State vs. Sacramento State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Sacramento State vs. Weber State spread: Sacramento State -4.5

Sacramento State vs. Weber State over-under: 129 points

Sacramento State vs. Weber State money line: Sacramento State -207, Weber State +166

SS: Is averaging 34.8 total rebounds per game

WS: Is 81st in the nation in field goal percentage at 45.5

Why Sacramento State can cover

Over the past five seasons, the Hornets are 4-5 in the Big Sky Tournament, but won the opener in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Last season Sacramento State beat Northern Arizona 72-60 in the first round. The Hornets are 6-10 all-time in Big Sky Tournament action, including semifinal appearances in 2003, 2006 and 2015. They are 4-6 on neutral floors.

Offensively, Sacramento State is led by senior center Joshua Patton, who is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. Patton has been red hot of late, scoring in double digits in eight of the past nine games, including 19 in a 79-71 loss to Montana. He has come one rebound short of recording a double-double in each of the past two games. His best scoring effort this season was a 25-point outburst against UC-Davis on Nov. 20.

Why Weber State can cover

Even so, the Hornets aren't a lock to cover the Sacramento State vs. Weber State spread in the Big Sky Tournament 2020. That's because the Wildcats have had the Hornets' number. Weber State has won 19 of the last 24 games in the series and are 3-0 all-time against Sacramento State in the Big Sky Tournament. Weber State has competed in the tournament in 43 of the 45 that have been held, compiling a 47-32 all-time record, winning the tournament 10 times and reaching the title game 17 times. The Wildcats are 33-9 in the first game of the tournament.

Senior guard Jerrick Harding leads Weber State in scoring (21.9 points) and assists (2.3), and averages 2.8 rebounds. He has reached double figures in 16 straight games and has dominated the Hornets throughout his career. On Feb. 6, Harding poured in 44 points in a 70-66 home victory over Sacramento State, and has averaged 24.2 points in six career games against the Hornets.

How to make Sacramento State vs. Weber State picks

