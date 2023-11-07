Who's Playing

Benedictine Redhawks @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Benedictine 0-0, Weber State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will host the Benedictine Redhawks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Dee Events Center.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Weber State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 31.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Benedictine struggles in that department as they averaged 27 per game.

Looking back to last season, Weber State finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Benedictine sure didn't have their best season, finishing 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Weber State against Benedictine in their previous matchup back in November of 2018 as the squad secured a 100-61 win. Will Weber State repeat their success, or does Benedictine have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Weber State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.