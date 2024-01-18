Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Eastern Washington 9-7, Weber State 11-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, Weber State is heading back home. The Weber State Wildcats and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dee Events Center. Weber State's defense has only allowed 62.8 points per game this season, so Eastern Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The point spread may have favored Weber State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 69-66.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington entered their tilt with Idaho with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Eagles were the clear victor by a 79-58 margin over the Vandals. The score was close at the half, but Eastern Washington pulled away in the second half with 48 points.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for the Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Weber State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.8 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Weber State is a 5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.