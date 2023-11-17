Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-2, Weber State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Avenir Centre -- Moncton, New Brunswick

Avenir Centre -- Moncton, New Brunswick Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Weber State Wildcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Avenir Centre. Gardner-Webb might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Bulldogs lost to the Bears on the road by a decisive 77-62 margin.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Gaels on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 61-57 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Weber State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Weber State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dillon Jones, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Blaise Threatt, who scored 9 points along with 4 steals.

The Bulldogs now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Gardner-Webb will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the five-point underdog. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Weber State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Weber State is a 5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.