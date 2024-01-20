Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Idaho 7-10, Weber State 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho is 1-9 against Weber State since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dee Events Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for Idaho and three for Weber State.

Last Thursday, the Vandals couldn't handle the Bengals and fell 64-59. Idaho has struggled against Idaho State recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Weber State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 80-78.

The Vandals have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-7.

Idaho is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Idaho came up short against Weber State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 67-53. Can Idaho avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Weber State is a big 15-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Weber State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.