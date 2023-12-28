Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Montana 7-4, Weber State 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana and Weber State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dee Events Center. Montana pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Wildcats.

Montana had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five last Tuesday. They walked away with a 73-61 win over the Aggies.

Weber State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 28 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Buccaneers at home to the tune of 90-39. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-10.

The Grizzlies' win bumped their record up to 7-4. As for the Wildcats, their win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-4.

Montana beat Weber State 74-69 in their previous matchup back in February. Will Montana repeat their success, or does Weber State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Weber State is a 4.5-point favorite against Montana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Weber State and Montana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.