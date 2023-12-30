Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Montana State 6-6, Weber State 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana State Bobcats and the Weber State Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Dee Events Center. Weber State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Montana State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Thursday, the Bobcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bengals, taking the game 74-66.

Weber State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 28 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 93-63 victory over the Grizzlies at home. With that victory, Weber State brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

The win got the Bobcats back to even at 6-6. As for the Wildcats, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-4.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Saturday, Weber State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Montana State: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

Montana State skirted past Weber State 60-58 in their previous meeting back in March. Will Montana State repeat their success, or does Weber State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Weber State is a big 12-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.