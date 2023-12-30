Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Montana State 6-6, Weber State 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana State Bobcats and the Weber State Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Dee Events Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Bobcats were able to grind out a solid win over the Bengals, taking the game 74-66.

Weber State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 28 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Grizzlies 93-63 at home. With that win, Weber State brought their scoring average up to 75.8 points per game.

The victory got the Bobcats back to even at 6-6. As for the Wildcats, they pushed their record up to 8-4 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season.

Montana State skirted past Weber State 60-58 in their previous meeting back in March. Will Montana State repeat their success, or does Weber State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Montana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.