Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: N. Colorado 17-11, Weber State 18-10

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Colorado has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dee Events Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

While it was all tied up 43-43 at halftime, N. Colorado was not quite the Eagles' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Bears took a 85-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. N. Colorado has not had much luck with the Eagles recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Weber State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Saturday. They lost to the Bengals on the road by a decisive 80-62 margin. Weber State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.3% worse than the opposition.

The Bears' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-11. As for the Wildcats, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-10.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Colorado just can't miss this season, having made 48.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Weber State struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Weber State is a 5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Weber State and N. Colorado both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.