Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Utah Valley 6-6, Weber State 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines in a holiday battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

Weber State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Lincoln to the tune of 128-58 on Wednesday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-29.

Weber State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lincoln only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid win over Idaho State on Wednesday, taking the game 70-56.

The victory got Weber State back to even at 6-6. As for Utah Valley, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Weber State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've only made 30.3% of their threes this season. Given Weber State's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.

Weber State lost to Utah Valley at home by a decisive 70-54 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Weber State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Weber State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Weber State.