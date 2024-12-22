Halftime Report
Utah Valley and Weber State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Utah Valley leads 38-35 over Weber State.
If Utah Valley keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-6 in no time. On the other hand, Weber State will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Utah Valley Wolverines @ Weber State Wildcats
Current Records: Utah Valley 6-6, Weber State 6-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.16
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats will take on the Utah Valley Wolverines in a holiday battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Dee Events Center. The Wildcats are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
Weber State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Lincoln to the tune of 128-58 on Wednesday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-29.
Weber State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lincoln only posted ten.
Meanwhile, Utah Valley was able to grind out a solid win over Idaho State on Wednesday, taking the game 70-56.
The victory got Weber State back to even at 6-6. As for Utah Valley, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-6.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Weber State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Utah Valley, though, as they've only made 30.3% of their threes this season. Given Weber State's sizable advantage in that area, Utah Valley will need to find a way to close that gap.
Weber State lost to Utah Valley at home by a decisive 70-54 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Will Weber State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Weber State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Utah Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 141.5 points.
Series History
Utah Valley has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Weber State.
- Dec 05, 2023 - Utah Valley 70 vs. Weber State 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - Weber State 70 vs. Utah Valley 62
- Dec 04, 2019 - Weber State 72 vs. Utah Valley 67
- Dec 15, 2018 - Utah Valley 75 vs. Weber State 63
- Dec 06, 2017 - Utah Valley 83 vs. Weber State 56
- Dec 17, 2016 - Weber State 93 vs. Utah Valley 85
- Dec 09, 2015 - Utah Valley 84 vs. Weber State 81