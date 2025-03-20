The West Virginia men's basketball program is dealing with a coaching change for the third time in three offseasons. Darian DeVries left Morgantown to take the opening at Indiana, leaving the Mountaineers without a head coach. They were left out of the NCAA Tournament field on Selection Sunday and now are dealing with additional heartbreak. The school parted ways with Bob Huggins in June 2023 and named assistant Josh Eilert the interim solution before searching for a long-term answer last summer.

The program landed on DeVries, who built a roster from scratch and nearly led a competitive team to the Big Dance in his first campaign.

Top West Virginia basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun. The 43-year-old has ties to West Virginia, spending time under Bob Huggins as an assistant from 2007-12. Calhoun then took a head coaching job at Division II Fairmont State before winding up as the head coach at Youngstown State in 2017.

He turned the Penguins into a winning program and got rewarded with the Utah State job last year. Calhoun notched a 26-win season and an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in his first campaign. He has heavily utilized the transfer portal at both Youngstown State and Utah State, which is a major factor in the current era of college basketball, and it makes him an even more appealing option for the West Virginia opening.

