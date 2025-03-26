The West Virginia basketball team is more than a week into its coaching search following the departure of Darian DeVries to Indiana. It is the same position director of athletics Wren Baker has been the previous two off-seasons. Veteran coach Bob Huggins stepped down two years ago, leaving Josh Eilert as the interim prior to the DeVries hiring last year. This gives Baker a better understanding of the candidate pool, but it is still important for him to make a swift hire during the West Virginia basketball coaching search.

Three West Virginia basketball players have already entered the college basketball transfer portal, while three incoming freshmen have requested a release from their National Letter of Intent. The next West Virginia basketball roster is likely going to be built from scratch, so finding the right man for the job can keep the Mountaineers on the national map. If you love the Mountaineers, or just want to know who will call the shots for West Virginia basketball in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at EerSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers West Virginia.

Top West Virginia basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes. The Demon Deacons have not advanced to the NCAA Tournament in five seasons under Forbes, but he inherited a program that posted three straight losing seasons and hadn't made the field of 64 since the 2009-10 season. They have logged a trio of 20-win seasons over the past four years, which is the most for the school since 2001-05.

Forbes has also won 13 ACC games twice, tying the program record. He previously went 130-43 in five seasons at East Tennessee State, making the NCAA Tournament in 2017 (and was on track before the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID). Forbes has spent time on six other Division I coaching staffs, so he has ties across the country and can be successful at a school like West Virginia. See more candidates at EerSports.

